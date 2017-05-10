Swimming upstream

Next month, Romanians will take to the polls to decide whether to amend their constitution to include an explicitly Biblical definition of marriage as the union of one man and one woman. The vote comes after years of political back and forth in the country, and amid rapid change globally in support of same-sex marriage and appeasement of LGBT activists.

In 2016, a band of Romanian citizens called the Coalition for Family launched a campaign for a referendum on the constitutional definition of marriage. The civil code states marriage is exclusively between one man and one woman, but the constitution uses more general language, speaking of “marriage between spouses.” The group wanted to align the two, and although a constitutional referendum requires just 800,000 signatures, the Coalition for Family initiative convinced 3 million people to put their names on the dotted line, 15 percent of the country’s population.

In May 2017, the Romanian Parliament’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, voted to approve the referendum, and on Tuesday, the Romanian Senate voted 107-13 in support, sending the measure on to voters.

Marriage as the union of one man and one woman is “timeless, universal, and unique,” said Adina Portaru, a Romanian lawyer and legal counsel for ADF International, the global partner of Alliance Defending Freedom. “Our society should strengthen marriage and the family, not undermine it,” she said. “Allowing the referendum to take place is the right decision.”

If passed, Romania would be going against the grain internationally. Since the Netherlands first legalized same-sex marriage in 2001, 25 countries have followed suit, with five—Australia, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Germany, and Malta—last year alone. Worldwide, roughly two-thirds of the countries allowing same-sex marriage are in Romania’s neighboring Western Europe.

Despite that, Romania overwhelmingly supports a Biblical definition of marriage. A 2015 Pew Research study found 73 percent of Romanians opposed allowing gays and lesbians to marry.

LGBT advocates in Romania accused the Senate of “raising homophobia to state value and sacrificing constitutional protection for many families,” but supporters of the referendum said the vote was about defending religious convictions: “We’ve been a Christian nation for 2,000 years,” said Social Democratic Sen. Serban Nicolae.

Some Romanian politicians have affirmed their willingness to work to legalize civil partnerships for same-sex couples if the referendum is passed. But the referendum “should not be considered a trade item,” Portaru told me. “It is a right democratically earned by the 3 million supporters.”

After two years of waiting, referendum supporters are eager to get on with the vote. While the measure has been tied up in bureaucracy, Romania’s highest court this summer ruled in support of a same-sex couple arguing they deserved married residency rights in the country as European Union citizens. The ruling by the Romanian Constitutional Court followed a decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union in the couple’s favor, but lower national courts still need to rule.

If the referendum passes, it would not undo that court ruling, as it concerns EU-wide residency regulations, but it would send a message to the EU community that Romania is serious about defending one man–one woman marriage.

“Given its overwhelming democratic support, the referendum on marriage is a litmus test for democracy in Romania,” said Robert Clarke, director of European advocacy for ADF International. “Three million voices cannot simply be ignored.”