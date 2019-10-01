Suspicious packages found at embassies in Australia

Australian authorities on Wednesday evacuated and searched several embassies and consulates in Canberra and Melbourne, including one belonging to the United States, after they received suspicious packages. Victoria State Emergency Services listed at least 10 “hazardous material” incidents in the state on its website. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) said affected offices in Melbourne included those of France, Greece, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Pakistan, and others. The Israeli Embassy in Canberra also received a package. An official from the New Zealand Consulate told ABC the package was labeled “asbestos” and contained plastic bags holding a fibrous material. A spokesman at the U.S. Consulate in Melbourne confirmed the situation. “We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close coordination with local authorities,” he said.

Authorities did not report any injuries. Australian Federal Police released a statement saying it was investigating the incidents.