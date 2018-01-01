Suspicious package found in Atlanta; suspect due in court
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 10/29/18, 12:01 pm
The FBI is investigating another suspicious package at a post office in Atlanta following a spate of crude explosive devices sent to prominent Democratic politicians and supporters last week. CNN President Jeff Zucker said Monday the package was addressed to the cable television network’s offices, but no one was in danger there. The suspect in the mail bomb scare, Cesar Sayoc, is due in court Monday afternoon on charges including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, and several other federal crimes.
Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida but is being charged in New York, meaning Monday’s hearing will likely deal with bail and extradition procedures. Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to more than a dozen pipe-bomb devices sent to political figures across the country. Although none of the packages exploded, FBI Director Chris Wray noted that they did contain potentially explosive materials and warned, “These are not hoax devices.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 10/29/2018 02:21 pm
Just wish to note, during the time President Trump has been in office, an insane man killed 27 at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs TX, and another crazy man killed one, wounded several at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch TN.
The left absolutely never raised cain about those deaths, never said a thing about President Trump and the Republicans being responsible for the “wave of hate-inspired violence being fostered by right-wing racist politics.”
Could it be due to the Left believing Conservative Lives Don’t Matter?
You think I am stretching a point? You should visit internet sites like The Washington Post and read the comments posted for stories like the mail bombs and the synagogue shootings. And go back and read the comments posted when Congressman Steve Scalese was shot. You will be sickened at the hatred and violent wishes directed towards conservatives and Christians. And the fact that liberal news outlets allow those postings is a good indication that the hatred is not merely the rantings of a few outliers.
EVERY ONE OF US MUST VOTE in the midterms coming up. I seriously believe violence and legal restrictions directed towards conservatives will multiply exponentially if the left regains a Congressional majority!
Big JimPosted: Mon, 10/29/2018 04:41 pm
Spot on, OldMike