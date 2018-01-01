Suspicious package found in Atlanta; suspect due in court

The FBI is investigating another suspicious package at a post office in Atlanta following a spate of crude explosive devices sent to prominent Democratic politicians and supporters last week. CNN President Jeff Zucker said Monday the package was addressed to the cable television network’s offices, but no one was in danger there. The suspect in the mail bomb scare, Cesar Sayoc, is due in court Monday afternoon on charges including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, and several other federal crimes.

Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida but is being charged in New York, meaning Monday’s hearing will likely deal with bail and extradition procedures. Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to more than a dozen pipe-bomb devices sent to political figures across the country. Although none of the packages exploded, FBI Director Chris Wray noted that they did contain potentially explosive materials and warned, “These are not hoax devices.”