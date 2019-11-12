Suspending life to save it

Doctors in the United States have, for the first time, placed a human in suspended animation, New Scientist reported.

Researchers at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore are experimenting with emergency preservation and resuscitation (EPR) on patients whose hearts have stopped beating and who have lost at least half of their blood after suffering an injury such as a gunshot or stab wound. Under normal circumstances, such patients have less than a 5 percent chance of survival, but EPR may improve those odds.

To achieve emergency preservation, physicians replace all of a patient’s blood with ice-cold saline and cool the body to between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit. At that temperature, the patient’s brain activity nearly stops. Doctors then disconnect the patient from the cooling system, giving them two hours to repair the injury before they must warm the patient and restart the heart.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the procedure and waived the requirement for patient consent because such patients would likely die without the treatment, and no alternative intervention exists.

Samuel Tisherman at the University of Maryland School of Medicine told New Scientist he and his team have used the procedure on at least one patient and plan to try it with 10. He declined to say if the patient survived or if any others have undergone the procedure, but he hopes to announce the full results of the trial by the end of 2020.

“I want to make clear that we’re not trying to send people off to Saturn,” Tisherman said, referring to sci-fi scenarios in which astronauts enter suspended animation for long-term spaceflight. “We’re trying to buy ourselves more time to save lives.”