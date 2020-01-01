Suspected extremists target farmers in northeast Nigeria

Residents in the village of Zabarmari in northeast Borno State on Sunday buried at least 43 people in nine mass graves after the Saturday onslaught. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents killed the farmers and some fishermen while they worked on rice fields across the Jere local government area before torching their farms. Local officials reported several other people were injured and said the attackers abducted others, including women. Edward Kallon, the United Nations Nigeria coordinator, called the incident the most violent direct attack against civilians this year.

What prompted the attack? Ahmed Satomi, a lawmaker representing the community, said farmers had disarmed and detained a Boko Haram extremist who had been extorting the community on Friday. Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have continued attacks in northeast Nigeria.

