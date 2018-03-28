Suspected extremists kidnap priest in Niger

Extremists likely carried out last week’s kidnapping of an Italian priest from southern Niger, state and religious officials confirmed. The kidnapping is the latest in a growing number of extremism-fueled attacks in the western part of the country.

The Rev. Pierluigi Maccalli was kidnapped on Sept. 17 from the parish house in the village of Bomanga, near the Burkina Faso border, government spokesman Zakaria Abdourahmane confirmed.

Residents saw the attackers arrive on motorbikes and break into the parish house opposite the church, Thomas Codjovi, communications chief for the Catholic Mission to Niger, said, adding, “There were also nuns there, but he was the only one they wanted to kidnap.”

Maccalli is a priest with the Society for African Missions from the Italian diocese of Crema. He worked in Bomanga for 11 years and previously served as a missionary to the Ivory Coast.

Abdourahmane said the abductors likely came from neighboring Burkina Faso, but no group claimed responsibility for the abduction. Authorities combed the area for the priest and warned religious workers that the region was dangerous. Many workers limited their travels and avoided night trips.

Niger’s border with Burkina Faso and Mali remains a hotspot for extremist activity by al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS). Earlier this month, armed men riding motorcycles abducted the mother of a national deputy official and demanded a $35,000 ransom. In April, suspected extremists kidnapped a German aid worker near the country’s border with Mali.

In response to the attacks, the government of Burkina Faso last week banned the use of motorbikes and bike carts in the troubled eastern region from sunset to sunrise. The country said it would also monitor cars and trucks in the area as extremists seek refuge in the border region.

Extremist groups in the region regularly adapt to the military’s response by moving to less secure areas following a crackdown, said William Assanvo, an analyst with the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa.

“There needs to be a military response that’s driven by intelligence,” Assanvo said. “There’s also a need to improve the collaboration between security forces and civilian populations.”

Kieran O’Reilly, the archbishop of Maccalli’s diocese, called for prayers for the priest’s release. “It is a very worrying time as we wait in hopeful anticipation of our brother priest’s safe return,” he said.