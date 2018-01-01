Maryland shooting suspect dies

UPDATE: The lone suspect in Thursday’s shooting at a Rite Aid warehouse in Maryland has died, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirmed the 26-year-old female suspect died of a self-inflicted gun wound to the head after shooting and killing three people. The woman was taken to a local hospital earlier in the day in critical condition. Her name was not immediately released. A hospital spokeswoman said they were treating three other people with gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Only one weapon, a handgun, was used, and responding law enforcement officers did not fire any shots, Gahler said.

The incident started after an argument in the break room, according to Krystal Watson, who worked at the warehouse. “She didn’t have a particular target. She was just shooting,” Watson said. “She didn’t aim. She just shot.”

OUR EARLIER REPORT (12:35 p.m.): Multiple people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a workplace in Aberdeen, Md., authorities said. A lone suspect was critically wounded and is being treated at a local hospital, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told reporters. Gahler said police received reports of the shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center at 9:06 a.m., and multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, responded within 5 minutes. No law enforcement officers fired their weapons and the threat was believed to have ended, but Gahler would not confirm whether the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports citing anonymous law enforcement officials put the death toll at three so far and speculated the suspect was a woman. Officials would only confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities and the situation was fluid.