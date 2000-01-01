Suspect killed in Brussels knife attack
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/25/17, 06:31 pm
Belgian soldiers shot and killed a terrorist Friday evening in downtown Brussels after he attacked the troops with a knife. Spokeswoman Esther Natus of the federal prosecutor’s office said the man twice shouted “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” as he ran at the soldiers. “We do consider it a terror attack,” Natus said. She declined to identify the man or confirm whether he was known to police. Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said three soldiers were attacked and one was hospitalized.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.