Suspect held in Arizona shooting

A gunman shot and injured three people—one critically—at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday. Police confronted the suspected shooter at the scene and managed to take him into custody safely, a Glendale Police Department spokeswoman said.

Was this a mass shooting or something else? Officials have not yet disclosed the shooter’s motive. Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada wrote on Twitter that he witnessed the shooting and saw someone “with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate.” The outdoor shopping district is part of a complex that includes the stadium for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and the arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Westgate was closed for a month due to the coronavirus outbreak and reopened to the public on May 8.

