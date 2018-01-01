Suspect fires on U.S. Embassy in Turkey

Turkish police have detained a suspect accused of firing six shots at the U.S. Embassy from a moving car early Monday in Ankara. Three of the bullets hit the embassy gate and a reinforced window, but no one was injured. The Turkish government condemned the attack and promised to work to protect foreign diplomats. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear. The detention of American Pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey and U.S. economic sanctions on the country have strained relations between the two NATO allies.