Suspect fires on U.S. Embassy in Turkey
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/20/18, 12:45 pm
Turkish police have detained a suspect accused of firing six shots at the U.S. Embassy from a moving car early Monday in Ankara. Three of the bullets hit the embassy gate and a reinforced window, but no one was injured. The Turkish government condemned the attack and promised to work to protect foreign diplomats. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear. The detention of American Pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey and U.S. economic sanctions on the country have strained relations between the two NATO allies.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Big JimPosted: Mon, 08/20/2018 02:42 pm
Sounds like Erdogan is sending us a message.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 08/20/2018 03:54 pm
I’ve got a hundred bucks that says the Turkish Government doesn’t treat this shooter as harshly as they’ve treated Christian Pastor Andrew Brunson.