Two dead in LA-area school shooting

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.): A gunman, who was a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., killed two students and wounded three others before turning the gun on himself. No details on a motive were released, but authorities noted that Thursday was the shooter’s 16th birthday. The unidentified gunman, who used a .45 caliber handgun pulled from his backpack, is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head at a local hospital.

OUR EARLIER REPORT: A shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., killed one person and injured at least four others on Thursday morning. Police said they apprehended a 15-year-old male suspect who was being taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Do we know anything more? The Santa Clarita division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department directed parents via Twitter where to go to a nearby park to meet up with their students, whom police officers escorted from the school. All of the schools in the district went on lockdown as a precaution, and the sheriff’s department directed nearby residents to stay inside, lock their doors, and call 911 while they searched for the suspect. It is unclear where or how he was arrested.