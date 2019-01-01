Survival of the cooperative

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen discovered that bacteria survive by sacrificing to benefit the entire community. The finding contradicts Darwinian evolution’s dog-eat-dog view of the world, in which individuals compete against each other and only the strongest survive to pass on their DNA to the next generation.

In the study, published in The ISME Journal, researchers found that bacteria make space for one another and unite against external threats such as antibiotics to ensure the welfare of the community.

“In the classic Darwinian mindset, competition is the name of the game,” said Søren Johannes Sørensen, one of the researchers. “The best-suited survive and outcompete those less well-suited. However, when it comes to microorganisms like bacteria, our findings reveal the most cooperative ones survive.”

The scientists studied bacteria from a small corn husk where the microorganisms had to fight for space. Instead of the strongest pushing out the others, the bacteria created space for the weakest to grow stronger and bigger. They also distributed their labor by dividing tasks and helping their neighbors.

The researchers further observed that the bacteria seemed to bring out the best in each other. When they acted as a community, the microbes suddenly exhibited completely new attributes that remained dormant when they were alone.

Jonathan Wells, a molecular biologist and senior fellow at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, said Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution hinges on competition and survival, but “from an intelligent design perspective we aren’t limited to that.”