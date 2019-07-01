Surprise wins and less politics at Golden Globes

The 76th Golden Globes saw many unexpected wins Sunday night: Bohemian Rhapsody took best picture over the more favored A Star Is Born. And Lady Gaga, expected to win best actress in a drama for that movie, lost to Glenn Close for her role in The Wife.

Regina King won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and used her acceptance speech to highlight Time’s Up, the legal defense fund founded last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement. She pledged that 50 percent of the workers in films she produces in the next two years would be women.

Best actor in a film drama went to Rami Malek for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Peter Farrelly’s Green Book won best musical or comedy film and best screenplay. Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt won best song for “Shallow” in A Star Is Born.

Political statements were fewer than in years past, but not entirely absent. Actor Christian Bale thanked Satan for inspiring him in his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, for which he took home best actor in a musical or comedy film.