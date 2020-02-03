Supreme Court to reconsider Obamacare

WASHINGTON—The nation’s top justices will hear yet another case on the constitutionality of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, the U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday.

What’s the issue this time? Republican state officials say the federal government overstepped its authority with the Affordable Care Act. They sued after Congress eliminated the tax on Americans who don’t have health insurance. Without the tax provision, they say, the law has no constitutional basis. The high court likely will hear arguments in the fall and issue a decision in the spring of 2021.

