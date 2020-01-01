Supreme Court to hear foster care case

Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia will get a chance to defend its religious beliefs about marriage in front of the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal in the lawsuit over whether the city can cancel its foster care contract with the agency because it will not place children with LGBT couples.

How has the case gone so far? Catholic Social Services has had to stop placing foster children on the city’s behalf. Lower courts ruled against the agency and two of its foster mothers, saying they had to follow the city’s nondiscrimination policy. In the meantime, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prop up religious adoption and foster groups with rules that respect their Biblical beliefs.

