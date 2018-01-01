Supreme Court takes up Kentucky abortion law dispute

In 2018, Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a law protecting unborn babies from the dilation and evacuation procedure, or dismemberment abortion, commonly used during the second trimester. Abortion providers sued, and a trial court and an appellate court panel blocked the law. When Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration dropped the case, Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked to intervene and defend the law. The appeals court said no, but on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Cameron’s appeal this fall.

How would a Supreme Court ruling affect abortion? The justices decided not to rule on the constitutionality of Kentucky’s law, only on whether Cameron can intervene in this case. But if he wins, Cameron could ask the appeals court to revive the case about the law itself. Also on Monday, the justices once again declined to hear arguments regarding a Mississippi law that would effectively ban abortion after 15 weeks.

