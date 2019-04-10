Supreme Court takes Louisiana abortion case

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Thursday to rule on whether Louisiana can require abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital in case complications occur. A federal judge originally struck down the state law on the grounds it imposed an “undue burden” on abortion access. The justices will likely hear arguments this winter and announce a decision by the end of June 2020.

How will the ruling affect unborn babies? Opponents of the law say it could result in the closure of one or two of Louisiana’s three abortion facilities. The state argues abortionists haven’t tried hard enough to establish relationships with local hospitals and the law is necessary to protect women. The Supreme Court struck down a similar law in 2016, which was before Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined the court.

