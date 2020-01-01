Supreme Court sidesteps gun rights case

Instead of ruling on gun owners’ rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday found a controversial New York City case moot because local officials recently rescinded the law. New York City had prohibited licensed gun owners from taking their firearms outside the city limits to places such as shooting ranges and second homes. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented, arguing the law blatantly violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Why did New York City rescind the law? After the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge from three gun owners, city officials seemed to realize the law would not hold up in court and nixed it. Instead of arguing the merits of the case, the defense argued it was a moot question.

