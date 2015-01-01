Supreme Court rules in favor of California pro-life centers
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 6/26/18, 10:58 am
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed down a 5-4 ruling in favor of California pro-life pregnancy centers in a First Amendment case over advertising abortion. The pregnancy centers, under the umbrella of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, challenged a 2015 California law known as the Reproductive FACT Act. The law mandated that licensed pregnancy centers advertise information on the state’s free or low-cost abortion coverage while unlicensed centers had to provide disclaimers in 13 languages that their services did not include medical help. Justice Clarence Thomas in his majority opinion noted that the pregnancy centers “are likely to succeed” in their claim that the law violates the First Amendment because it narrowly targeted pregnancy centers. “California asserts a single interest to justify the licensed notice: providing low-income women with information about state-sponsored services,” he wrote. “Assuming that this is a substantial state interest, the licensed notice is not sufficiently drawn to achieve it.”
Read more from The Sift
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
Big JimPosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 02:20 pm
That this was a 5-4 decision is evidence enough of an anti-Constitution agenda by the liberal minority. Imagine if Hilary had won.
MTJanetPosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 05:58 pm
Sadly, the three feminists on the SCOTUS once again proved that they are totally out of touch with what truly constitutes feminism, i.e. empowering women to make an informed choice about their babies and their bodies without government intrusion. They would rather that women be oh-so-gently coerced to terminate life and continue living an existence that keeps them submitting to a culture that only wants to exploit their bodies for sexual pleasure and profit. God is to be praised for intervening on their behalf.