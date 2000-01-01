Supreme Court rules Arkansas can enforce abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Arkansas can enforce a law protecting babies from medical abortion. The measure requires abortion pill prescribers to contract with a physician who has admitting privileges at a nearby hospital and can assist with complications. The Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas said it couldn’t find any doctors to work with, so it would have to stop administering the abortion-inducing drugs mifepristone and misoprostol. The organization doesn’t perform surgical abortions in the state, but another facility in Little Rock does. The fight over the legislation will continue in the courts, but the Supreme Court’s decision allows the state to enforce the law in the meantime. “I have fully defended this law at every turn and applaud the Supreme Court’s decision against Planned Parenthood today,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “Protecting the health and well-being of women and the unborn will always be a priority.”