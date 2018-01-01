Supreme Court rules against public unions
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 6/27/18, 11:57 am
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that government workers cannot be compelled to contribute to labor unions. The 5-4 decision in Janus v. AFSCME scrapped a 41-year-old ruling that allowed states to require public employees pay fees to unions—so-called fair share fees—even if the workers choose not to join. More than half the states already have right-to-work laws banning mandatory fees, but most members of public-employee unions work in states that don’t, including California, New York, and Illinois. The unions argued the fees pay for collective bargaining and other work the union does on behalf of all employees, not just members. But the court said the laws violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by compelling workers to support unions they may disagree with. “States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Anthony Kennedy, and Clarence Thomas. President Donald Trump heralded the decision, a major financial blow to organized labor, calling it a “Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!”
Read more from The Sift
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 02:20 pm
The Unions claim this is harmful to workers. But this ruling allows the workers themselves to decide what is in their interests.
The unions, like the political left, thinks the party bosses should decide FOR US. Everything. Our religious expression. Our speech. What we can teach our children. Who we support with our donations. Our entertainment. Who can compete in what gender in athletics. Who we must share a restroom with. Who we can sell flowers to.
The left loves the Bill of Rights--some Amendments anyway-- but not for those who disagree with them. Things are going to get worse before they get better.
ParfetfamilyPosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 03:47 pm
The biggest complaint I (as former union member) is that the unions support whatever their Democrat handlers tell them to support. The membership has no say. Same issue for the non-union member who is forced to pay dues to support a political agenda they may disagree with. Now, at least non-union members will have the option to opt-out. I'm sure unions will find a way to make things difficult for the non-union-op-outer...
Steve SoCalPosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 03:57 pm
That is great news! Unions have been stealing from us for too long with the complicity of our government in California... forcing us to support liberal causes and receiving very few benefits as a result... sometimes less than if the union wasn't involved at all.