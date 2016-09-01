Supreme Court overturns Louisiana pro-life law
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/29/20, 11:27 am
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the liberal wing of the court to rule against Louisiana’s health protections for women and unborn babies. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in a 5-4 decision that the state put too much of a burden on women who wanted an abortion by requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas dissented.
What was the reasoning? June Medical Services, an abortion business in Shreveport, La., said the requirement would force two of the state’s three abortion providers to close. In the opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer cited Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, in which the Supreme Court ruled the Constitution prohibits health regulations that impose an “undue burden” on abortion access. Roberts, in a concurring opinion, agreed the businesses had the right to sue on behalf of women in the state.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 06/29/2020 12:00 pm
John Roberts has been a huge disappointment. More than 300,000 abortions are performed each year in the US. I doubt very much women are burdened unduly with accessing a clinic. The burden is in their heart.
Stay home and save lives is a mantra that should be posted on the doors of abortion clinics everywhere.