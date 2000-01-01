Supreme Court orders state to reconsider florist case

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered Washington state courts to review the case of Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman in light of its recent ruling about a baker’s religious freedom. Stutzman faces unprecedented punishment from the state, including threats to her personal assets, because her Biblical beliefs about marriage prevented her from making custom floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding. Earlier this month, the high court ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated baker Jack Phillips’ religious freedom when it said he discriminated against a same-sex couple who wanted to order a custom wedding cake. “In that ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court denounced government hostility toward the religious beliefs about marriage held by creative professionals like Jack and Barronelle,” said Kristen Waggoner, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents both Phillips and Stutzman. “The state of Washington, acting through its attorney general, has shown similar hostility here.”