Supreme Court orders review of Oregon gay wedding cake case
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/17/19, 01:15 pm
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out an Oregon court’s discrimination ruling against a Christian couple who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding because of their religious convictions, ordering state judges to review the case. Rachel Bowman-Cryer had sued Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of the now-closed Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery in Gresham, Ore., after she requested a cake for her marriage to another woman in 2013. The Kleins were forced to pay a $135,000 fine after an Oregon judge ruled against them.
The Supreme Court directed appellate judges in Oregon to reconsider the Kleins’ case in light of the high court’s ruling last year in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips. That narrowly defined decision found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed anti-religious bias against Phillips after he declined to design and bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. The Supreme Court has not ruled on the wider issue of whether creative professionals have the right to decline serving or taking part in same-sex weddings. A similar case involving Washington state florist Barronelle Stutzman is also headed to the Supreme Court.
phillipWPosted: Mon, 06/17/2019 01:46 pm
Destroying businesses and ruining lives. That's the LGBTQ agenda for anyone who disagrees with their "lifestyle choices."
Them, "IT'S NOT A CHOICE!!!!"
Me to them, "that's your opinion, not God's."
Sodom and Gomorrha had zero shame as well. Nothing but a bunch of sexual terrorists with high paid lawyers to twist the law and the Constitution to suit their evil and sinful desires.
Robert & Diana ...Posted: Mon, 06/17/2019 03:10 pm
SO What Can You and I DO?
I want to encourage Christians to take action to change this type of situation. We need judges who will not legislate from the bench and judge politically. We need constitutional judges at all levels of the judiciary Federal and State.
Here is what you can do NOW...
#1) PRAY! Take a minibreak and pray right now! Nothing is more powerful then approaching the throne of You Father, the Supreme Judge of the Universe (see Bible, and Declaration of Independence). He hears and He answers. If you listen to those you love, if you listen to your children's cries to you, you know God listens to you as His child because He is a better parent than any of us and He cares more than any of us, so pray. He wants you to bring it all to Him. We loves to do good things for you.
#2) Contact the Senate TODAY! How? If you have a twitter account send a message addressing the issue I will relate to @SenateGOP.
#3) Get informed... I will list some resources below, but before that let me tell you of the current situation. Today, there are 21 constitutionalist federal district court judicial nominees waiting in the Senate for a simple vote. Right now. Most have been waiting for that vote since February 7th, 4 months!!! Last week this Senate voted on and confirmed 9 nominees (7 district court judges and 2 Federal Claims court judges). This week they have only scheduled 4. I hope you will pray, but you can also tweet the Senate at @SenateGOP and urge then=m to vote on all 21 nominees this week. I mention only the GOP becuase frankly the Democrats have been doing all they can as a group to stop and slow the monineation process. I haven't been tracking and learning about this too long as I just retired a year ago, but I believe that urging the Senate GOP will be the most effective, but by all means contact as many Senators as you like and especially yours. Mine are both Democrats that do not seem to listen. Not a surprise.
#4) After you have PRAYED, got informed to the level you think sufficient, contacted the Senate, then sharee with others and help them do the same. We desperately need a constitutionalist judiciary that doesn't overreach, doesn't legislate from the bench, and judges apolitically 9without political bias).
Here are some resources that I use...
https://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies ; https://www.heritage.org/judicialtracker ; https://judicialnetwork.com/jcn-news-clips-2/ ; https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-supreme-court-list/ ; https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2019/04/16/trump-administration-vacancies-senate-democrats-fault-debate-editorials/3486007002/?fbclid=IwAR0AQAPjy14XE3vtBjJH1JCWt1fd2ZS076Ey38ZQryaTYiATIB85CDfLA9E ; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_federal_judges_appointed_by_Donald...
These are some of the resources I tap regularly to try to keep informed... I hope this helps.
Thank you World for keeping us informed... it would be great if you added a Judicial page that keep us up to date on these issues that affect our religious freedoms.
Web EditorPosted: Mon, 06/17/2019 04:02 pm
You can follow WORLD’s religious liberty coverage here and through WORLD Digital’s weekly Liberties roundup.