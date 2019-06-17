Supreme Court orders review of Oregon gay wedding cake case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out an Oregon court’s discrimination ruling against a Christian couple who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding because of their religious convictions, ordering state judges to review the case. Rachel Bowman-Cryer had sued Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of the now-closed Sweet Cakes by Melissa bakery in Gresham, Ore., after she requested a cake for her marriage to another woman in 2013. The Kleins were forced to pay a $135,000 fine after an Oregon judge ruled against them.

The Supreme Court directed appellate judges in Oregon to reconsider the Kleins’ case in light of the high court’s ruling last year in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips. That narrowly defined decision found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed anti-religious bias against Phillips after he declined to design and bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. The Supreme Court has not ruled on the wider issue of whether creative professionals have the right to decline serving or taking part in same-sex weddings. A similar case involving Washington state florist Barronelle Stutzman is also headed to the Supreme Court.