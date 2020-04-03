Supreme Court hears major abortion case

WASHINGTON—The first significant pro-life case since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation revolves around a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital in case complications occur. In oral arguments presented on Wednesday in June Medical Services v. Russo, Louisiana officials argued for giving women better care than what the state’s abortion facilities provide.

How could this affect Roe v. Wade? Louisiana claims abortion providers do not have third-party standing in court to challenge health and safety protections for women. If the justices agree, it would undercut several cases against states with laws protecting women from unsafe abortion conditions. The high court is expected to decide the case by July.

