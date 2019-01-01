Supreme Court greenlights lawsuit against Apple

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that consumers can pursue an antitrust lawsuit against Apple for the 30 percent commission it charges software developers to sell apps through its App Store. iPhone users claim Apple is unfairly monopolizing the app market since users must purchase software exclusively through the company’s online store. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the four liberal justices on the court in rejecting Apple’s request to end the lawsuit. Apple’s commission on every app sale was enough to persuade the hight court that the legal fight could proceed, he wrote.

Justice Neil Gorsuch authored the dissent for the other four judges, saying the court has not allowed similar cases to move forward in the past. The case could set important precedents for regulating online marketplaces.