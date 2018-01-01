Supreme Court ends tax-free online shopping
by Leigh Jones
Posted 6/21/18, 11:35 am
The Supreme Court ended the era of tax-free online shopping Thursday when it ruled in favor of states demanding internet retailers pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling reversed two decades-old Supreme Court decisions retailers had used to avoid paying the tax. Those decisions said an online business shipping products to customers in states where it did not have a physical presence didn’t have to collect sales tax. Several states challenged that policy, saying they were losing out on billions in potential revenue generated by the rapidly growing online marketplace. The justices agreed.
“Each year the physical presence rule becomes further removed from economic reality and results in significant revenue losses to the States,” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion. “These critiques underscore that the physical presence rule, both as first formulated and as applied today, is an incorrect interpretation of the Commerce Clause.” The ruling will not affect many of the largest online shopping sites, like Amazon, which have distribution warehouses across the country and already collect sales tax.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 06/21/2018 03:26 pm
Thanks a LOT, Supremes! [sarcasm]
I would guess a few of the more spendthrift states will welcome this.
No, who am I kidding? They ALL welcome more revenue to spend on things perhaps a majority of us would not approve, if allowed to vote on them.
Just read yesterday of a lady who went to work for her state’s government when she was 20, got to retire at 50. Understand this is considered appropriate in states with strong unions. But maybe this kind of pension set-up would be one of the things driving some states and cities to bankruptcy. Maybe reforming spending would be better than collecting more taxes?
Naw. How silly of me.