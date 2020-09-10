Supreme Court declines to rule on pandemic chemical abortions

Women can continue to receive the first abortion pill by mail without a doctors appointment during the coronavirus pandemic, at least for now. The Food and Drug Administration asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate a rule requiring women to receive the drug mifepristone in person from a healthcare provider, but the justices declined on Thursday, asking a lower court to rule on the question within 40 days. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. A federal judge in Maryland previously blocked the requirement, saying it was too burdensome during the pandemic.

What are some of the health concerns? Mifepristone, the first of a two-pill regimen, can cause heavy bleeding and incomplete abortions if women take it too late in the pregnancy or during an ectopic pregnancy. The FDA previously said requiring women to get the pill in person assures they understand the possible complications and take the drug in a timely manner.

