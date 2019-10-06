Supreme Court declines gun silencer case
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/10/19, 01:21 pm
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeals of two Kansas men convicted under federal regulations of gun silencers. The men argued that the right to “keep and bear arms” from the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution includes silencers.
Kansas joined Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah in urging the justices to hear the appeal and overturn the convictions of Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler. Cox, the owner of a military surplus store, was convicted of making and transferring an unregistered silencer. Kettler was convicted of possessing a silencer. The Trump administration asked the court to decline the case. The justices did not comment on their decision.
DeWayne Craddock used a silencer during an attack at a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal building on May 31 that killed 12 people. The 1934 National Firearms Act requires gun owners to register silencers and pay a $200 federal tax on them.
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 03:25 pm
Why would anyone need a silencer? Unless you want to pretend you're James Bond or some Delta Force person, there's not much purpose they actually serve. Although it is amusing that the Trump administration is the one pushing this.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 04:27 pm
I wonder how many things you own that I could criticize as something you don’t “need.” One mark of a liberal is the belief they have the right to determine what other people “need.”
Whether you see a purpose or not, suppressors are still legal to manufacture and own, if you follow the rules. I personally agree that the current restrictions on them are idiotic and unreasonable, and should be removed.
BTW, some of my neighbors probably wish I owned a suppressor (silencer), when at midnite I pop a raccoon that is destroying one of my bird feeders. Even though I use a mere .22 and we do live “out in the country.”