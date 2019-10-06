Supreme Court declines gun silencer case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeals of two Kansas men convicted under federal regulations of gun silencers. The men argued that the right to “keep and bear arms” from the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution includes silencers.

Kansas joined Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah in urging the justices to hear the appeal and overturn the convictions of Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler. Cox, the owner of a military surplus store, was convicted of making and transferring an unregistered silencer. Kettler was convicted of possessing a silencer. The Trump administration asked the court to decline the case. The justices did not comment on their decision.

DeWayne Craddock used a silencer during an attack at a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal building on May 31 that killed 12 people. The 1934 National Firearms Act requires gun owners to register silencers and pay a $200 federal tax on them.