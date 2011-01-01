Supreme Court checks off redistricting cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling that electoral districts in Texas were racially discriminatory. The ruling likely will ensure that Republicans continue to outnumber Democrats 2-1 in the Texas legislature. The state’s districts have been embroiled in court action since 2011. In another redistricting dispute from North Carolina, the high court sent the case back to lower courts for more work. Last week, the justices declared that Wisconsin voters who sued over the state’s GOP-drawn legislative districts had not proven their standing to bring the case to court. The high court ordered North Carolina to reexamine the same issue.