Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law

A divided U.S. Supreme Court stopped Louisiana from enforcing new regulations on abortion centers. The justices voted 5-4 Thursday to block a measure requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberal justices in putting a hold on the law, pending a full review of the case.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a dissenting opinion, saying the court’s action was premature because the state had made clear it would allow abortion providers an additional 45 days to obtain admitting privileges before it started enforcing the law.

The law is similar to a Texas measure the justices struck down three years ago. Roberts dissented in that case.