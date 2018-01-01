Supplies delivered to those stranded by Florence flooding

Hundreds of Wilmington, N.C., residents stranded by floodwaters left by Hurricane Florence lined up Wednesday for free food, water, and tarps. The port city remains mostly cut off from the rest of the state due to flooded highways. Officials said they will open roads as soon as flooding recedes and downed trees and power lines are cleared. Relief workers handed out supplies as residents drove up to pallets brought in by big military trucks and helicopters.

The death toll from the storm has climbed to 32 in the region, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina. Rescuers continue to pluck people from flooded areas, as authorities monitor river levels throughout the eastern part of North Carolina, with a continued risk of more inland flooding. Most rivers are expected to crest and begin receding later this week. What remains of the storm is moving through the Northeast and could dump 4 inches of rain there before moving offshore again.