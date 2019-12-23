Super Saturday beats Black Friday

The United States saw its biggest shopping day in history on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. Sales reached $34.4 billion, trumping Black Friday’s $31.2 billion in sales and Cyber Monday’s $19.1 billion. Online shopping accounted for more than half of the sales growth over last year, but traditional shopping malls also saw “their best weekend of the season,” said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners.

What’s behind the shopping spree? A booming economy and accompanying high employment likely encouraged spending this year. The unemployment rate hit 3.5 percent this month, a 50-year low. On Monday, the Nasdaq stock index had logged nine consecutive record closes.

