Sunday sees record number of COVID-19 cases worldwide

GLOBAL: Led by increases in the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, the World Health Organization reported a record number of global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

Ten reasons why we should take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously—a good overview.

Moria on the island of Lesbos in Greece is a “perfect storm” of problems during the pandemic lockdown, but refugees in the overcrowded camp are making face masks for Americans.

CHINA: The Foreign Ministry leveled sanctions against top Republican human rights advocates in retaliation for the U.S. government’s move last week to impose penalties on three senior members of Beijing’s ruling Communist Party. The action targets Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida, Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, as well as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the U.S. Congressional–Executive Commission on China. The commission is chaired by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who was not named.

CONGO: Attacks by the Islamist militia group Allied Democratic Forces continue in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where militants abducted more than 200 Christians last year and murdered an archdeacon. ADF attacked Bwakadi the first of last week, killing 13 and forcing the entire village area to flee to Boga. On Thursday, the ADF raided villages near Boga—according to the Anglican bishop of Boga, William Bahemuka. They abducted 20 people and stole 250 cows along with chickens, goats, and shop goods. Bahemuka reported by email:

“Our people were sleeping one eye closed, the other open, one ear on the pillow, and the other open to hear what is going on outside the house. But at the moment, people are sleeping two eyes and ears widely opened. Not in their homes or beds, but either in the open or the host homes.”

TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements in Arabic versus in English on Friday’s court decision turning the ancient church Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque show how he stokes Islamic hegemony for his non-NATO, non-Western audience.

SUDAN: The first country to overthrow a long-established Islamist regime on its own, Sudan sits on a razor’s edge between authoritarian and civilian rule—and the United States should prioritize it for immediate support toward democratic governance, writes former U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Sudan Alberto Fernandez.

UNITED STATES: Long a potent source of soft power worth billions in export earnings, more than 1 million international students now face deportation from the United States, though they are lawfully here on student visas.

GHANA is welcoming African Americans who may not feel safe in the United States, setting aside 500 acres of land for housing. “We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home,” said Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Ghana’s tourism minister. “Build a life in Ghana. You do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever.”

