Suicide bombing in Afghan Shiite mosque kills 29 people

At least 29 people died and 81 others were injured on Friday when at least one suicide bomber set off explosives inside a Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan, officials said. Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the provincial governor of Gardez, said the heavily armed attackers, disguised in burkas, opened fire on private security guards outside the mosque in the city of Gardez. They then slipped inside and set off explosives among an estimated 100 worshippers. Five of the seriously wounded were small children, he said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan has repeatedly targeted the Shiite Muslim minority group.