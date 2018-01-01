Suicide bombers attack Baghdad market

A terrorist gathered shoppers and bystanders around him by pretending to be ill, then detonated an explosives-laden belt on Thursday in the Iraqi capital. A second attacker set off another bomb minutes later. Iraqi officials said 32 people died and 110 were wounded, some critically.

Which terror group is responsible? A spokesman for the coalition forces in Iraq said Islamic State (ISIS) carried out the attack. The U.S.-led coalition recently ceased combat activities in Iraq and is gradually drawing down its troop presence, sparking fears of an ISIS resurgence. The terror group still maintains a presence in northern Iraq, three years after Iraq declared victory over the group. A suicide bombing last rocked Baghdad’s major commercial district in 2018.

