Suicide bomber attacks protesters in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people in eastern Afghanistan Tuesday when he detonated his explosives among a group of protesters, officials said. Gen. Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai, police chief of Nangarhar province, said people from the Achin district had gathered to protest a local police commander when the explosives went off. Attahullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said about 30 other people sustained injuries from the attack. No group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, but the Taliban took credit for multiple attacks on Monday that killed more than 50 security officials. Khogyani said at least one person died and four other people sustained injuries in three other Tuesday explosions in the province.