Suicide bomber attacks Afghan election rally
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/02/18, 11:41 am
A suicide bomber set off an explosion Tuesday at an election rally in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 30 others, officials said. The attack targeted supporters of independent presidential hopeful Abdul Naser Mohmand at a rally in the Kama district of Nangarhar province. Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections are slated for Oct. 20. Attahullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said some of the injured remain in critical condition and the death toll could rise.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and Islamic State (ISIS) remain operative in Nangarhar province.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
