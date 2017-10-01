Suicide attack in Nigeria kills at least 50 people

ABUJA, Nigeria—A suicide bomber on Tuesday killed at least 50 people after detonating his explosives at a mosque in northeastern Adamawa state. The attack is the deadliest the region has seen in recent years. Bashir Idris Garga, regional coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, told Nigeria’s Premium Times the attacker targeted worshippers in the town of Mubi after their morning prayers. “A boy of about 17 years old, wearing a suicide vest, entered the mosque along with other worshippers immediately after the prayers and detonated the bomb,” he said. Emergency responders rushed at least 20 injured people to hospitals, Garga said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Boko Haram has continued with sporadic suicide attacks across the region.