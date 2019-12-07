Sudanese military blocks coup attempt

Sudan’s ruling transitional military council said Thursday it foiled a coup attempt days after reaching a governing agreement with the civilian-led opposition. Lt. Gen. Jamal Omar, a member of the council, said in a statement that authorities detained at least 16 active and retired officials from the army and the National Intelligence and Security Service. “This is an attempt to block the agreement … that aims to open the road for Sudanese people to achieve their demands,” Omar said.

The military council and the civilian opposition alliance announced a power-sharing agreement July 5 that ended weeks of violence and stalled talks following the military ouster of longtime Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir in April. More than 250 people died in the clashes. The agreement, which both sides are expected to sign Saturday, will form a joint sovereign council to rule for “three years or a little more,” with five seats for each party and an additional seat for a civilian with a military background.