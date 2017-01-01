Sudan sends ousted president to prison

The Sudanese military leadership on Tuesday sent ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a high-security prison in the capital as protesters continued to demand a civilian government. Al-Bashir held power for nearly three decades before a military coup removed him from office last week. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and genocide in Darfur. Officials said the military moved al-Bashir to Koper Prison in Khartoum, where his regime held thousands of political prisoners. The military said it will not extradite al-Bashir to face charges from the ICC but will put him on trial in Sudan.

Al-Bashir’s imprisonment is another concession to the demands of protesters, led by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA). The ruling military council said it also detained two of al-Bashir’s brothers during a crackdown on corruption. Hundreds of protesters continued to gather at a sit-in demonstration outside army headquarters to demand that the military hand over power to civilians. The SPA has asked for a civilian government of 17 ministers and a 120-member Parliament.