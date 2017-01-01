Sudan’s warring sides sign political agreement

Sudan’s military council and the opposition alliance on Wednesday formally signed a power-sharing agreement to lead the country until elections can take place. Leaders from both sides signed their initials on the “political declaration” after overnight talks. Under the deal, both sides agreed to form a joint sovereign council to rule for “three years or a little more,” with five seats for each party and an additional seat for a civilian with a military background. A military leader will head the council for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18. The pro-democracy alliance will appoint a Cabinet, and the two sides will agree on a legislative body within the first three months of the transition period. Protesters also called for an independent investigation of the violence against them.

More than 250 people have died since the uprising began against longtime leader Omar al-Bashir, according to protest leaders. Protesters have demanded a civilian-majority transitional government since the military ousted al-Bashir in April. Talks broke down after a violent military crackdown on protesters at a sit-in camp on June 3.

The two sides are expected to continue talks to adopt a constitutional agreement.

“We want a stable homeland, because we have suffered a great deal,” Ibrahim al-Amin, a leader in the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, said after the signing ceremony.