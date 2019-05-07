Sudan’s warring sides reach agreement

Celebrations broke out across Sudan on Friday as the military council and the opposition alliance came to a power-sharing agreement to lead the country until elections can take place. The announcement follows weeks of violence and stalled talks. Mohammed el-Hassan Labat, an African Union envoy, said both sides agreed to form a joint sovereign council to rule for “three years or a little more,” with five seats for each party and an additional seat for a civilian with a military background. The sides also agreed to suspend the formation of a legislative council and committed to an independent investigation of the violence against protesters. “We hope that this is the beginning of a new era,” said Omar al-Degair, a leader of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change.

In Omdurman, young men banged drums while drivers honked their horns in celebration, Reuters reported. Thousands of people crowded the streets chanting, “Civilian! Civilian! Civilian!”

More than 250 people have died since the uprising began against longtime leader Omar al-Bashir, according to protest leaders. Protesters have demanded a civilian-majority transitional government since the military ousted al-Bashir in April. Talks broke down after a military crackdown on protesters at a sit-in camp on June 3. At least 11 people died during a massive protest last weekend. Envoys from neighboring Ethiopia and the African Union worked to renew talks between the parties.