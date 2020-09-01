Sudan establishes relations with Israel

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a third Arab nation will normalize its diplomatic ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered deal. In exchange, the United States will remove Sudan country from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Why is this significant? The deal opens the door for Israel to offer aid, investment, and debt relief to Sudan’s transitional government. It is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to encourage peace deals between Arab nations and Israel. United Arab Emirates officials visited Israel for the first time this week under its recent agreement, and Bahrain has established relations with the Jewish nation, as well.

