Such a time as this

From 1967 to 1972, Aretha Franklin was on fire. She had released her first album, a gospel collection, in 1956 at age 14 and gained popularity as a jazz and blues singer. But it wasn’t until she moved to Atlantic records in ’67 and recorded Otis Redding’s “Respect” that her career burst into full flame, fanned by the winds of the feminist and civil rights movements.

“Aretha’s career, becalmed for so long, was suddenly rocket-powered, as if America had been waiting for someone just like her,” music critic Dorian Lynskey wrote for The Guardian. Franklin released 11 albums in six years and had the same number of No. 1 hits on the U.S. rhythm and blues charts. During that timespan she unleashed almost all of her iconic hits, including “Respect” (see video clip below), “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Rock Steady,” and “Chain of Fools.”

Franklin rarely took political or social stances in her music and played her personal views close to her chest—though she did sing the national anthem at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and took part in President Barack Obama’s first inaugural in 2009. Back in ’68, Franklin sang “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral. She didn’t have to talk about the societal problems of the day because she had lived them, and her music gave voice to those experiences.

She bore her first son when she was 12 and had her second son two years later. Her father, C.L. Franklin, was a civil rights leader and the flamboyant pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. Her mother, Barbara, left home when Aretha was 7 and died three years later. Young Aretha learned to sing in church. While still a teen, she toured with her father and King.

With songs like “Respect,” “Think,” and “Chain of Fools,” Franklin demanded to be seen and heard, not as an icon but as a woman with feelings, desires, faith, and hope. As Memphis sanitation workers and other civil rights protesters declared, “I am a man,” Franklin sang of her own inherent worth and dignity, and by extension that of all women, in “Think”: “I ain’t no psychiatrist, I ain’t no doctor with degrees / It don’t take too much high IQs / To see what you’re doing to me.”

At the same time, Franklin sought communion with, not dominion over, her oppressors. Also in “Think,” she sang, “You need me and I need you / Without each other there ain’t nothing neither can do,” and in songs like “Rock Steady” and “Spirit in the Dark” she sang of sexuality as a dance between equals.

Always strong but never bitter, she spoke of her faith in God throughout her life and acknowledged where her power came from. In a 2015 interview, Gwen Ifill of PBS asked Franklin about crossing over from gospel to pop and she answered, “I didn’t cross the line. Gospel goes with me wherever I go. Gospel is a constant with me.”