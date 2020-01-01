Subdued World Series begins Tuesday

About 11,000 people will attend the opening World Series game in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night, the smallest crowd since 1909. Teams will play on the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, the first time since 1993 that players will use artificial turf. Plate umpire Laz Diaz and the rest of the crew will wear masks throughout the games. League officials also barred the traditional postgame victory celebrations.

Which teams are playing this year? The World Series will pit the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Major League Baseball postponed 45 games in the regular season due to COVID-19 and played the first two rounds of an expanded post-season without fans present.

