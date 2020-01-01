Subdued World Series begins Tuesday
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/20/20, 06:55 am
About 11,000 people will attend the opening World Series game in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night, the smallest crowd since 1909. Teams will play on the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, the first time since 1993 that players will use artificial turf. Plate umpire Laz Diaz and the rest of the crew will wear masks throughout the games. League officials also barred the traditional postgame victory celebrations.
Which teams are playing this year? The World Series will pit the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Major League Baseball postponed 45 games in the regular season due to COVID-19 and played the first two rounds of an expanded post-season without fans present.
Dig deeper: Read Sharon Dierberger and Lynde Langdon’s analysis in Muse of the long road to the 2020 season.
Steve ShivePosted: Tue, 10/20/2020 06:12 am
What a joke! I assume someone cares about MLB. Not me nor many I talk to. MLB, but more so NBA and NFL, have disenfranchised and marginalized so many who used to watch and care. No longer. But I am thankful for the update Onize. This is still newsworthy. I look forward to seeing how much money is lost. That might get their attention... probably not.
My Two CentsPosted: Tue, 10/20/2020 03:21 pm
My son cares. He has been a baseball fan since he was six. Sadly, MLB, like all major professional sports, is big business. He was thinking about going to see a WS game if he could afford it, but found out you have to buy packets of four tickets. So, if you sell three on the black market, those three people will be seated "with" you, as a part of your family unit. He has a useless degree for the time being, in Sport Management. His dream has been to work in the front office of an MLB team, or getting a start in minor league and working up the chain. Many minor league teams have folded this season and others within his circle of colleagues have been laid off from whatever department they have been in.