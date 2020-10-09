Subdued 9/11 memorial events planned

Dueling remembrances are set for New York City to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum suspended the usual public reading of victims’ names at its ceremony over concerns about the coronavirus, so another 9/11-related group organized a reading at a nearby corner. Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend both events.

What other activities are planned? President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to attend a shortened ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania. New York City will shine twin beams of light to honor the nearly 3,000 victims after pushback on plans to cancel it. The Pentagon will hold its ceremony in Arlington, Va., with no families in attendance.

