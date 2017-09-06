Study: Less sex education leads to less sex

Gay-rights group targets Southern Baptist Convention
A pro-LGBT organization plans to send a message to Southern Baptist Convention leaders at the denomination’s annual conference next weekend: Stop religious-based harm to LGBT children and teens.
Faith in America (FIA) announced its “Save yOur Child” initiative late last month and claims it has rallied a team of medical professionals, clergy, country music stars, and volunteers to converge on the June 13-14 meeting. They plan to engage attendees about the health crisis of LGBT youth allegedly created by religiously condemning homes.
FIA said SBC leaders voiced disagreement over the group’s stance on homosexuality but expressed a desire to meet and talk. —K.C.
Joining forces for paid family leave
Two think tanks on either side of the political spectrum released a joint report Tuesday on paid family leave. The combined effort by the conservative American Enterprise Institute and the left-leaning Brookings Institution—which advocates for eight weeks of gender-neutral paid paternal leave for all new biological or adoptive parents—offers a glimpse at what a bipartisan paid leave plan might entail. President Donald Trump has promised to make a federal paid family leave policy a priority for his administration. —K.C.
Comments
MTJanetPosted: Fri, 06/09/2017 03:13 pm
"Ultimately, we at FIA believe LGBT people should be removed from the sin list." I got the previous sentence from the FIA website. Obviously, the problem with FIA is that they are inherently unaware of or deliberately choose to ignore the fact that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. It's probable that churches have hurt LGBT youth by either actions or poorly chosen words, but that doesn't mean that the Church has any responsibility to change the inspired Word of God. We need to keep loving all of those who are on the broad road and pointing to the narrow way; it is unloving to do anything else.