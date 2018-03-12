Students set to march on Washington

Student gun control advocates are gearing up for protests scheduled across the country on Saturday. Organizers, mostly students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., predict as many as 1 million people will participate in 800 events.

“It just shows that the youth are tired of being the generation where we’re locked in closets and waiting for police to come in case of a shooter,” said Alex Wind, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, where a former student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, armed with an AR-15 rifle killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

Another school shooting on Tuesday, this time in Maryland, gave organizers fresh incentive for their calls to action. They want a ban on sales of assault-style weapons, although gun rights advocates note that term has no objective meaning. (Any weapon can be used in an assault, and Tuesday’s shooting involved a handgun.) The protesters also want to ban large-capacity ammunition magazines and tighten background checks for gun purchasers.

Also on Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appeared before the House Appropriations Committee, in part to discuss the new federal school safety commission she will lead. She told lawmakers the panel will include three other Cabinet secretaries—Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and the Justice Department. Critics questioned why the group would not include lawmakers, especially Democrats, or anyone directly involved in education. DeVos said the panel planned to work quickly and therefore needed to keep its size manageable. But she insisted the group will involve students, teachers, law enforcement, and mental health professionals as experts.

DeVos also confirmed the commission will consider recommending legislation to ban weapons sales to anyone younger than 21, among other restrictions. It’s also likely to consider a controversial proposal to arm teachers, something President Donald Trump supports. Democrats grilled DeVos about the plan, which teachers unions have opposed. She insisted states should decide whether to allow educators to participate in armed efforts to protect students.

“If there are going to be guns in schools, they need to be in the hands of the right people, those who are going to protect students and ensure their safety,” DeVos added.