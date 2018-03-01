Students rally against gun violence on Columbine anniversary

Students across the country participated in the second walkout in as many months to protest gun violence and rail against laws protecting gun rights. Friday’s protests coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Littleton, Colo. Students at more than 2,700 schools registered their intent to leave class at 10 a.m. local time, and some state capitals expected large rallies afterward. Police in Richmond, Va., prepared for at least 10,000 protesters. In New York City, students gathered at Washington Square Park to lay down for a “die-in” rally. Students across the country last left class on March 14, one month after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Although supportive of that rally, administrators at the school warned students who participated in Friday’s event they would get unexcused absences. Only about 50 students at Stoneman Douglas walked out of class.